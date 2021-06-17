Users of the site of the American TV channel Fox News commented on the summit with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, which took place on Wednesday, June 16, in Geneva, and highly appreciated the behavior of the Russian leader in the framework of the bilateral meeting.

At the same time, the readers of the portal were upset by the behavior of the head of the White House. Some users even made comparisons with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, highlighting his positive traits in similar situations in comparison.

“Earlier, Biden spoke to the press and talked about what he intends to say to Putin and how tough he will be in his positions. The difference between Biden and Trump is that Trump never told anyone what he would say or do, leaving those he negotiated with out of balance. Regardless of how promising Biden is, we all know he will not do that when he actually runs into Putin, ”wrote one of the site’s visitors.

Trump himself, commenting on the meeting between Putin and Biden, said that its result was the advantageous position of the Kremlin, and the White House was left with nothing.

“Will Putin agree to Biden’s warnings?” Yes. Will Putin Follow Biden’s Warnings? In no case. A warning from Biden is like threatening with an empty water pistol, ”wrote another reader.

Another user noted that the Russian leader said exactly what he thought, while the American president “read the State Department manuscript prepared two weeks ago.”

Other readers have noticed how the Geneva talks affected the stock markets, which showed a drop. Another common reason for dissatisfaction was the lack of specificity in Biden’s words, and vice versa – its presence in Putin’s speech.

“Under previous administrations, subordinates understood the goals and objectives of the president, but under the Biden administration, unfortunately, the opposite is true, so he can only answer questions vaguely,” one reader said.

On June 17, American expert Yuri Rogulev commented on the bilateral meeting in Geneva and noted that Washington’s anti-Russian orientation, including accusations against Moscow “of all sins,” played against Biden at the summit and he had to give an explanation for his actions against Russia.

After the summit, Biden said that the talks with Putin took place in a kind and positive atmosphere, which persisted even in moments of sharp disagreement. The Russian leader also noted that the talks were held “in the same language,” and called his American counterpart a very constructive, balanced and experienced politician. The heads of state, he said, expressed a desire to bring their positions closer together.

The meeting of the two leaders took place at the Villa La Grange in Geneva on June 16. The presidents held talks in both narrow and expanded format. In general, taking into account the break, the summit took about three and a half hours.

Following the talks, the leaders adopted a joint statement on strategic stability. The parties also agreed on the return of the ambassadors of the two countries and the continuation of consultations on the further fate of the treaty on the reduction of strategic offensive arms (START-3).