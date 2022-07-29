Home page World

Of: Franziska Vystrcil

Split

With a gigantic balloon, the spaceship Neptune rises to an altitude of around 30 kilometers. © Space Perspective

The US aerospace company Space Perspective wants to send passengers to the edge of space for 125,000 euros. After all, the drinks are included.

Florida – Looking down at the vastness of the galaxy and the distant earth with a drink in your hand – at first glance that sounds like a scene from a science fiction film. But if the US aerospace company Space Perspective has its way, it should be possible for travelers from 2024. You can book such a flight into space for a steep price of 125,000 euros. However, if you have the wherewithal, you have to be quick. The seats for the first flight are already taken, the waiting list is long.

With a balloon into space: With the Neptune from Space Perspective you can see the earth from above

Hanging from a huge balloon, the spaceship Neptune is to rise and come to a stop at an altitude of 32 kilometers. While the eight passengers sip martini, they can enjoy the view of the blue planet through a 360-degree panoramic window. Perhaps the passengers will be treated to a very special sight Harvard professor is certain: An alien satellite has been sighted in the universe.

For 125,000 euros, customers can take a seat on comfortable reclining seats. For such a steep price, drinks are also included. Of course, the passengers shouldn’t have to do without WiFi so far away from the earth. Thanks to a hotspot, they stay online even 32 kilometers above the earth. However, the passengers of the Neptune cannot hover like astronauts. A pressure capsule ensures that the crew remains on the spaceship floor.

Luxury at an altitude of 30 kilometers: In the Neptune space capsule, passengers can enjoy the view of Earth for 125,000 euros. © Space Perspective

The flight from the US space station Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the “anchor point” takes about two hours. However, the spaceship does not really get into space, in principle the balloon floats on the edge of space. Unlike the International Space Station ISS. It orbits the earth at an altitude of 400 kilometers. The Karman Line, the internationally recognized frontier of space, lies at an altitude of 100 kilometers above sea level. The spaceship from Space Perspective is far from that. Meanwhile, experts warn of debris from a Chinese missile.

However, the low cost of the journey has one advantage: unlike the offers of the competition, Neptune passengers will be able to board and fly without any further preparation. Because unlike space rockets, the flight will be very leisurely. At a speed of 19 kilometers per hour, the balloon and capsule rise into the sky. According to Space Perspective, the whole thing should also be environmentally friendly: the balloon is powered by hydrogen from renewable sources.

Flights already taken with Neptune – Reservations for tickets are still being accepted

After six to eight hours, the Neptune sets off again and heads for Earth, finally landing in the ocean at the Bay of Mexico.

However, it will be some time before that happens. The first start is loud Bild.de planned for the end of 2024. According to Space Perspective, all seats for the first flight are already taken – and more. The company has already sold more than 600 tickets, they say. However, interested parties can be put on a waiting list.