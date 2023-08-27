Cars are no longer dirt cheap in America either. Americans pay through the nose for their transportation.

America was the promised land for decades. Not only for people, but certainly also for cars. Low taxes, cheap peut and a huge sales market, which means that manufacturers compete with each other. Where we had to make do with sad four-cylinders, the standard in the United States was one Vee Eight Engine. It was also affordable for John Appleseed.

But, also in ‘Murica, the common man (m/f/i) feels the pain of inflation and the political decisions that underlie it. The average price of a new car has exploded in recent years to nearly $50,000. Logically, that also translates to high monthly payments. Because yes, financing a car is quite standard in America.

According to Edmunds the average monthly car payment is now $733. The pickups that are so popular in America have an average monthly payment of 913 dollars. But in some states, such as Wyoming and Texas, the average is over $1,000.

Before you say ‘BUY!!1!’ instead of that snappy loan, there’s one thing to keep in mind. Due to the structure of the deals, financing in Murica is often cheaper in the end than owning the car. So even if you have the knuckles, it is sometimes smarter to finance.

Is there still a country left to which the petrolhead can flee? Let us know in the comments!

