The US health authority CDC is ready with restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus. That’s in the latest advice. For example, keeping your distance, mandatory corona tests and quarantines generally don’t make sense anymore, because so much has changed since the virus emerged almost two years ago, according to Greta Massetti of the CDC.
#Americans #longer #quarantine #case #corona #infection
Nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia currently not a threat
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 08/12/2022, 00:22SplitA Russian soldier guards an area of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. The photo was taken during...
Leave a Reply