Today, Saturday, the US State Department confirmed the killing of two Americans in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine.
“We can confirm the recent deaths of two Americans in the Donbass region of Ukraine,” which borders Russia, a State Department spokesperson said, without specifying the date and circumstances of their deaths.
“We are in contact with the families and provide them with possible consular assistance,” he added, explaining that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would not provide further details for the time being, “out of respect for the relatives.”
Two former US soldiers were captured in early June in eastern Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesman was asked about the possibility of a death sentence for them, and he replied, “It (depends) on the investigation.”
