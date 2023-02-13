Americans in Russia again urged to leave country ‘immediately’

The US embassy in Moscow is urging Americans to leave Russia “immediately” because of major security risks, including possible conscription into the Russian army. In a new travel advice the embassy warns that Russia may, among other things, deny dual citizenship to U.S. citizens, deny them access to U.S. consular assistance, or prevent their departure from Russia.

Several US citizens residing or doing business in Russia have been interrogated and threatened without reason by Russian authorities, the embassy writes. “They can become victims of intimidation, assault and extortion.” According to the embassy, ​​American citizens are “arrested on false charges, detained and denied fair treatment.”

On its website, the embassy writes that the US government can provide very little support to US citizens in Russia, especially in areas far away from the Moscow office, because the Russian government has imposed travel restrictions on embassy staff. Those who want to leave the country should do so as soon as possible, because commercial flights from Russia to the US are “extremely limited”.