Ben Mitas sipped Vinho Verde while watching his daughter play in a park earlier this year. He had bought the wine at one of the ubiquitous kiosks in the parks, a luxury of living in Lisbon.

Mitas and his wife, Megan, moved to Portugal from Florida in 2019 and rented a four-bedroom apartment for 2,500 euros (or about $2,700) a month in a quiet area with small shops and restaurants. Last year, they bought a 19th-century house in Lapa, a historic neighborhood that they will renovate into their “forever home,” said Megan Mitas, 31. Ben Mitas, 40, a mortgage broker, travels to Florida frequently for work, but his life is in Lisbon, where his two children are in preschool and daycare.

The family fits perfectly. In the Portuguese capital, English speakers seem to be everywhere. The day Ben Mitas took his daughter to the park, two women were sitting nearby, conversing in English.

The previous afternoon, Rita Silva, a researcher for Habit!, a housing rights group, was preparing to meet with Lisbon residents facing eviction. Lisbon “is no longer affordable for the people who live and work in this country,” Silva said.

Americans, unable to afford the kind of housing they want in the United States, are moving to southern Europe in significant numbers. Drawn to the region by its mild climate and low cost of living, made even more affordable by a strong dollar, many Americans are trading in a car-dependent lifestyle for the opportunity to live more affordably in a vibrant European city.

What is cheap for these Americans is brutally expensive for southern Europeans, whose average wages are substantially lower than those of Americans. Locals are competing for housing against wealthy foreigners in markets already distorted by Airbnbs and corporate real estate investment. The result is that more than 90 percent of southern Europeans under the age of 35 still live at home with their parents. Apartment owners face evictions and unpredictable rent increases in cities with weak rental protections, such as Lisbon, Barcelona and Athens.

The increase in foreign investment is no accident. Portugal, Spain and Greece have courted foreigners and corporations in the hope of attracting talent, bolstering their economies and stimulating development.

By 2022, almost 10,000 US citizens lived in Portugal, a staggering 239% more than in 2017.

“We have an explosion of urban reinvestment,” Silva said. “Everything is for tourism, everything for luxury.”

By: RONDA KAYSEN