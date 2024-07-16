Americans fear their country is sliding into chaos after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and growing fears that the Nov. 5 election could spark more political violence, a poll showed Tuesday.

The two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Republican presidential candidate Trump receiving the support of 43 percent of respondents, compared to 41 percent for incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden, a marginal difference.

But 80 percent of voters in the poll, including Democrats and Republicans, agreed that “the country is spiraling out of control.”

The online poll surveyed 1,202 American adults, including 992 registered voters.

Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday after a young man fired a bullet that hit the former president’s ear while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

One participant in the election rally was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Some 84 percent of voters in the poll said they were worried about extremist violence after the election, up from a Reuters/Ipsos poll in May that found 74 percent of voters had the same concerns.