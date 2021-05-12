The Russian Embassy in the United States thanked the Americans who expressed their condolences in connection with the tragedy in the Kazan school. This was stated on Tuesday, May 11, in a message from the Russian diplomatic mission on Facebook.

“We are grateful to the caring citizens of the United States for the wishes of strength and fortitude to those who survived an irreparable loss, a speedy recovery to the wounded, for whose life doctors are now fighting,” the message says.

On Tuesday morning, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev opened fire at gymnasium No. 175, killing seven children and two teachers. Also, 21 people were injured, including 18 children who are currently in hospitals.

Two of the hospitalized children remain in critical condition.

The offender was detained on the spot by FSB officers. A criminal case was initiated.

After the tragedy, the head of the State Duma commission to investigate the facts of interference in the internal affairs of the country, Vasily Piskarev, said that the lower house of government on May 18 may consider in the first reading a bill on toughening the issuance of licenses for the acquisition of weapons.