In the middle of the high season for tourism, and with a start to summer that has not yet recovered its pre-pandemic figures, the US tourism market is advancing strongly. So far this year, 1.8 million people from the US have visited Spain, 17.4% more than in the same period of 2022, when 1.1 million arrived, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). ). “The US market is of paramount importance for our tourism sector,” said the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Héctor Gómez.

Despite the fact that this country is not among the main issuers of travelers to Spain —specifically, it occupies the sixth position behind the United Kingdom, France or Germany— 546,093 people arrived in June alone, the best data since 2015, when the series began from the INE. On the other hand, if only the accumulated figures for the second quarter of this year are taken, the US market increased by 54.7%, and spending by these increased by 60.8%. Their preferred communities were Catalonia (the choice of 41%) and the Community of Madrid, with 27% of the visits. “We are a safe, sustainable and modern destination, and the American tourist, with a high purchasing power and high quality standards, chooses us as one of the favorite countries to enjoy their vacation days in Europe”, defends Gómez.

The weight of tourists from the US is growing throughout Europe. Between January and March alone, 2,947,720 travelers from that country arrived on the continent, being the first transoceanic destination for Americans with a share of 14.5%. At the beginning of 2022, the onslaught of the omicron variant of the coronavirus meant that many restrictions were still in place, such as negative tests for travel, vaccination certificates or voluntary quarantines, and that kept last year’s numbers low. In fact, Spain maintained border controls and negative covid tests for travelers from outside the European Union until October 2022.

During this year, mobility is already running through normal channels and air connectivity is being strengthened. Spain has 23 direct routes, one more than last year, but one less than in 2019. However, Spain is not the preferred destination for North Americans: the main recipients of visitors are the United Kingdom, France and Italy. The large size of the US market and its margin of growth make it a key asset: throughout 2022 its tourist volume increased by 249.5%, expenditure made by 250.8% and overnight stays by 239.6 %.

Regarding spending, the Turespaña report notes that US travelers who move abroad “have significantly higher purchasing power than the average US traveler” and also have a higher average number of vacation days. Thus, total spending experienced a growth of 34% compared to 2019 in the first six months of this year, leaving a cumulative amount of 3,600 million euros in Spain. At the end of 2022, the 2.78 million tourists who arrived in Spain spent a total of 5,266.8 million euros (6% of the total), which placed travelers from the United States as the fourth most disbursed, despite to be the sixth in volume of travelers.

Holiday destination

For 54.5% of Americans, traveling is among the priorities when designing their budgets. Among those who come to Spain, the vast majority do so to spend their holidays. In fact, 86% affirm that their main motivation is leisure. The main activities they carried out were visits to cities (65%), cultural visits (62%) and shopping (55%), according to Turespaña. In this sense, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Ana Morillo, assured that “the great historical, cultural and gastronomic heritage, as well as the commitment of the Government of Spain with sustainability in tourism” are the main attractions for American travelers .

The preferred accommodation for this visitor profile is hotels, with a share of 80%. Rental accommodation, on the other hand, represented 10%. Regarding the way to plan vacations, North Americans maintain the tendency to organize trips on their own and only 16% contracted a tourist package.

