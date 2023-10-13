For most Americans, The key to living fully is not necessarily linked to money, marriage or parenthood, according to a Pew Research Center study. A group of specialists analyzed what aspects really influence the life satisfaction of people in the United States.

To determine the results, residents of the North American country of various ages and with different lifestyle levels were surveyed. In that way, found that 71 percent of all adults believe that having a job or career they enjoy is extremely or very important, two of the measurement parameters that were used, for people to live a full life.

The arrangement of priorities was like this:

Have a job or career you like: 71% Have close friends: 61% Having children: 26% Have a lot of money: 24% Being married: 23%

Surprisingly, Only about one in four adults consider having children (26 percent) or being married (23 percent) is extremely or very important to living a fulfilling life. A third of respondents consider each of these aspects to be essential, while 42 percent and 44 percent, respectively, consider it to be unimportant.

The accumulation of material wealth is seen as extremely or very important to a fulfilling life by only 24 percent of adults. While another 49 percent consider that this last aspect is only of little relevance and, around 27 percent, do not pay attention to it.

In terms of gender, men and women have similar opinions about the importance of having close friends and having a lot of money, but women value job satisfaction slightly more than men (74 percent vs. 69 percent).

We also recommend: What is emotional salary and how does it improve the quality of work life?

Marriage and children: An important factor for happiness?

At the same time, men give a little more importance to marriage and fatherhood. 28 percent of men, compared to 18 percent of women, consider being married extremely or very important to a fulfilling life. Similarly, 29 percent of men, compared to 22 percent of women, feel the same about having children.

Not surprisingly, married adults are more likely than single adults to consider marriage important to living a fulfilling life. About 29 percent of married people believe that being married is extremely or very important, compared with 18 percent of those divorced, widowed, 15 percent of those who have never been married, or 12 percent of those who have They live with a couple.

Similarly, parents consider having children more important to living a fulfilling life compared to adults without children. About 31 percent of parents rate having children as extremely or very important, compared to 18 percent of childless adults.

You may be interested in: More than half of households in Colombia are considered poor, according to Dane

The perception of happiness according to age

In terms of age, Older adults, ages 65 and older, are the most likely to consider having a satisfying job or career to be extremely or very important to living a fulfilling life.. 78 percent consider it this way. Either way, 67 to 73 percent of other age groups think the same.

For their part, young adults, ages 18 to 29, are more likely than other age groups to consider having a lot of money to be extremely or very important to living a fulfilling life. 35 percent think this way, compared to about one in four or fewer among older age groups.