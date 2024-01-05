Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The US armed forces are testing a new type of drone at the Hohenfels military training area in the Upper Palatinate. Above all, it should help logistically.

Hohenfels – They are omnipresent in the Ukraine war: drones. The most current examples: While the Russian Lancet drone is becoming a threat to the M1 Abrams, the Ukrainians are successfully linking their kamikaze drones against tanks with other types of weapons.

US Army in Germany: Americans are testing a new type of drone in the Upper Palatinate

Before US military aid to the Ukrainian army expired (for now) at the end of 2023, the United States was an important partner in the further development of Kiev's so-called “army of drones”. Shortly before the turn of the year, the United States Army began testing a new type of drone for its effectiveness – right in the middle of Bavaria.

The blog is now reporting on this Soldier & technology. Accordingly, it is the rather large TRV 150 transport drone. This was tested by the US Army in October 2023 at the Hohenfels military training area in the Upper Palatinate, not far from Regensburg and Franconia. The drone could create completely new possibilities on the battlefield – as a kind of “Amazon drone,” as the portal writes.

“Amazon” drone for the US Army? Soldiers carry a TRV 150 on a test flight. © Screenshot youtube.com/@USArmyEuropeandAfrica

Drone for the US Armed Forces: Packages and supplies for the battlefield

Simplified: According to the US armed forces, the drone should be able to deliver “packages” over the operational area of ​​ground troops. The Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 (TRV-150) was used to supply troops in the field during an exercise in Hohenfels, writes the online portal Soldier & technology.

The TRV 150 is designed for supply missions, the report continues. Like the British manufacturer Malloy Aeronautics on its website writes, the unmanned aerial vehicle can fly up to 70 kilometers with a maximum payload of 68 kilograms – at a maximum speed of 108 km/h. In military language, payload refers to the respective cargo.

Great Britain also tested large transport drones

The TRV 150 is intended for the air transport of sanitary equipment or ammunition as well as simple supplies such as food to the combat zone. According to photos from Malloy Aeronautics, nets, bags and boxes can be mounted under the drone and taken into the area with it.

A photo from the British arms company shows a TRV 150 but also with a bomb attached. The photo must have been taken on one of the British Royal Navy's two new Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers – either HMS Queen Elizabeth or HMS Prince of Wales.

In the video: US soldiers demonstrate the TRV 150 transport drone

Transport drone TRV 150: Also suitable for the high seas and the desert

Accordingly, the United Kingdom naval forces have already tested the TRV 150. Malloy Aeronautics appropriately emphasizes that the drone can also be used in the most difficult conditions on the high seas and in the heat of the desert. According to a demonstration video from the US Army (see above), the drone, which is estimated to be around 1.5 meters long, can also drop packages using small parachutes if landing, for example in the water or during a battle, is not possible.

As the American armed forces further explain, the TRV 150 can also lay mines in open areas without putting soldiers at risk during such an operation. It is not known whether the said aircraft with eight propellers were promised to Ukraine. (pm)