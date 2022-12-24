with videoFor many Americans, the question is whether they will be able to reach their Christmas destination in time today. On Friday, more than 5,200 flights across the country were canceled due to a historic winter storm. Dozens of trains will also not depart today due to the extreme weather.



24 Dec. 2022

The storm, dubbed “Elliott,” is estimated to be 2,000 miles wide and ravage an area from Texas to Maine. American weathermen and women speak of ‘a hurricane in a blizzard’. It has already caused at least one and a half million people to lose power. Nearly two-thirds of Americans were affected by the extreme weather, which, according to testimonies, made them feel a new phenomenon: “pounding snow.” And that in combination with an icy air that can cause frostbite within ten minutes.

The winter storm has been ravaging Iowa since Thursday. © AP



Media speak of an ‘Arctic explosion’ in which temperatures drop to well below zero in record time. In Colorado, the mercury went from 5 degrees above zero to 23 below zero on Thursday. Cheyenne and Wyoming recorded the largest temperature drop ever within an hour: from 6 degrees above zero to minus sixteen, in thirty minutes. It was coldest on Friday, according to the weather service, in the city of Havre in the north of the state of Montana, where a temperature of -39 degrees Celsius was measured. In the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Iowa, visibility on the roads was virtually zero and authorities urged people to stay at home. See also Psychiatrist Kachalov gave advice on dealing with anxiety when reading the news

The Detroit Fire Department was left with frozen hoses. ©Getty Images



‘Mother Nature’

“We had ice, flooding, snow, sub-zero temperatures and anything else Mother Nature could throw at us this weekend,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said at a news conference yesterday. Travelers across the country who failed to respond to urgent calls to stay at home were stranded virtually everywhere. At least nine people were killed on the road as the storm swept through the country. The Detroit Fire Department had to knock ice off their fire hoses Friday while putting out a warehouse fire.

Throughout the so-called “frozen zone,” public libraries and police stations opened their doors to those unable to return home. Lisa Freeman, director of Compass House, a homeless shelter in Buffalo, told The Washington Post that the teams on the street had to act quickly to avoid suffering or death. “You walk and try to find people,” Freeman said. “Then you go back to your car and warm up. It’s crazy and cold and you just have to try to make it.” See also Ukrainian port city of Odessa hit by Russian missiles shortly after grain deal

See more images of the extreme weather in the US in the video below. The story then continues.

“Some people in Buffalo are saying this is one of the worst storms they’ve ever seen,” said the city’s mayor, Byron W Brown. “We are used to dealing with normal snowfall. We are handling it well, but this storm is certainly very challenging.” After Joe Biden was briefed on Elliot at the White House, the president said, “This is not like a snowy day when you were a kid. This is a serious matter.”

The powerful storm also wreaked havoc in Canada, where flights were canceled, highways were closed and hundreds of thousands of people were left without power. In southwestern Ontario, a pile-up of 100 vehicles blocked sections of Highway 401, a major thoroughfare.