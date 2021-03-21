US residents praised President Joe Biden’s words about Russian leader Vladimir Putin as “shameful” and “rude.” This is stated in letters from the Americans received by the Russian Embassy, ​​reports RIA News…

In particular, the 74-year-old veteran of the US Air Force apologized for Biden’s “rude, shameful, unsolicited and unsubstantiated” statement. He stressed that he was deeply saddened by such statements, and asked not to accept the words of the US President for the opinion of all Americans. “I deeply respect Mr. Putin and I hope that he will accept the apologies of many US citizens,” the author of the letter concluded.

Another US citizen also apologized for “shameful disrespect and slander” from Biden against Putin. “Please be aware that many Americans consider this incident shameful,” he wrote.

Another American addressed a letter personally to the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov. He assured that Russians and Russia have many friends in the United States. “You contributed to this by your work with the population, accessibility and visits to many regions of the country and speaking in front of many groups of the population,” the message says. The author expressed the hope that the approach of the Russian embassy will continue to be to “keep channels open and facilitate people-to-people contacts at the subnational level.”