American Readers Edition Daily Mail reacted negatively to the joke of US President Joe Biden about passing a medical examination.

On November 24, the publication published an article in which it was said that the American leader, who celebrated his 80th birthday on November 20, said during a conversation with the press that he intended to complete the medical examination by the end of the year.

“Do you think I need it?” the president jokingly asked reporters.

Readers of The Daily Mail did not appreciate Biden’s statement.

“Yes, I think you need it,” said the MsAlicePalace user.

Other commentators expressed concern not for Biden’s physical health, but for his mental health.

“It’s not his physical health that worries me. The problem is his mental health,” said JustThinkForOnce.

He was supported by a user under the nickname Sulky1.

“Checking the head is more important than checking the body,” he wrote.

Another reader expressed doubts about the normal state of health of the President of the United States.

“This person is deluded if he thinks he is in top-notch shape,” SmellTheRoses1 emphasized.

On November 22, Biden’s regular physical examination was announced at the White House. They specified that the president would soon be assessed for health and the results would be made public.

The state of the American leader regularly becomes the subject of discussion due to the constant gaffes and reservations that the oldest US leader in history allows. On November 21, it was reported that the military helped President Biden properly wear an apron at a Thanksgiving dinner for the Marines. Biden decided to arrange food for the soldiers himself. The President of the United States put on the apron backwards. One of the military drew attention to this and helped the head of state to change his apron.

On November 16, he again stumbled on the stairs on his way to an event as part of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

And on November 12, the US leader once again misspoke in public – he confused Cambodia with Colombia and thanked the latter for chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On November 7, The Washington Post called Joe Biden “an absolute Pinocchio” because of his repeated false statements and cases when the American leader got confused in words.

For example, Biden claimed to have traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although this information has never been confirmed. He made a reservation and named incorrect prices for gasoline, and also claimed that there were 54 states in the USA.

On November 2, the US leader mixed up Ukraine and Iraq, not for the first time. Moreover, trying to explain himself, the president said that he was thinking about Iraq because his son had died there. Biden’s son, Bo, did serve in Iraq, but later died of cancer.

Biden became the oldest president since his election to the post of head of state. The health of the 80-year-old politician has repeatedly become a subject of discussion and concern among Americans.