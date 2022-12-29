The hit series Emily in Paris seems to be triggering a wave of migration. Americans and British queue for a house in Paris. The run-up to brokers is massive. Foreigners want to live and dream away in the ‘idyllic’ city they know from the Netflix series.

Emily in Paris started its third successful season this month. It is about the young American woman Emily who settles in Paris. She works in the luxury sector, falls in love and walks near all the famous monuments. It is one of the most watched series on Netflix, available in almost a hundred countries.

Episode after episode, Paris is beautifully portrayed with beautiful people, beautiful buildings and sun-drenched avenues and terraces. To the chagrin of many Parisians, there is no traffic jam and no dirt in the street – unlike in the real Paris.

But the international audience is dreaming away from the series. In one week, the number of internet searches by Britons using the words 'move to Paris' increased by a whopping 1416 percent. There was a peak the day season three started.

To the broker

The number of foreigners reporting to Parisian real estate agents has increased enormously. “Britons and Americans are seduced by the idealized image of Paris portrayed in the series,” luxury broker Nicolas Pettex-Muffat told the newspaper. Le Parisien. “They have seen the series and want to experience it for themselves.”

According to the trade association for notaries, there are neighborhoods in the French capital where one in five houses sold is now owned by a foreigner. But young and less wealthy Americans, of the same age as Emily, also come to Paris and temporarily rent something inspired by their idol. Le Parisien already speaks of ‘the Emily effect’.

In Paris, guided tours are already being given to all locations that play a role in the series. The official tourism board has created a special webpage – in English – with the cafes, streets and parks where Emily can be seen in the series.

