A US embassy spokeswoman said today, Saturday, that a number of American citizens were among dozens of dead and injured in a stampede during a religious ceremony in Israel.

“We can confirm that a number of American citizens were among the victims,” ​​the spokeswoman said, referring to the incident that occurred on Thursday night and Friday night.

“The Embassy of the United States is working with local authorities to verify whether any other American nationals have been affected by the incident, and is providing all possible consular support to concerned American citizens and their families. Out of respect for their families in this difficult time, we refrain from making any further comment.”