The Democrats wanted to label former US President Donald Trump as a rapist, but so far all court cases have a positive effect on his rating. On May 10, Izvestiya was informed by American political scientist Malek Dudakov.

The day before, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of harassing the writer and journalist Jean Carroll. The jury concluded that the harassment took place in the spring of 1996, but the politician did not commit the rape he was initially accused of.

“You have to understand that the jury is divided. And so Trump was not found guilty on the main article under which they tried to convict him, namely rape. And for the Democrats, that was the main goal, given that it was a civil lawsuit. The maximum that threatened Trump was a fine. This is what they awarded him – $ 5 million. And what the Democrats were striving for was to attach the label of a rapist to him, ”the expert said.

Dudakov noted that the Democrats thus wanted to complicate the task of Trump winning the presidential elections in 2024, in particular, to weaken his support among the female electorate.

“Whether it will succeed or not is a big question. So far, all these legal problems have led to the fact that Trump’s ratings have grown, he has become the clear favorite in the Republican primaries. So for now it helps him. How this will develop further is difficult to say, given that Trump is facing several more judicial investigations, ”the political scientist said.

The interlocutor of Izvestia added that the ex-president of the United States is now in every possible way presenting himself as a victim of political persecution by the American establishment.

Trump called the prosecution and jury verdict a disgrace and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

In 2019, Carroll published a book in which she claimed that in late 1995 or early 1996, Trump raped her in a fitting room in a downtown New York store. Then she filed a corresponding lawsuit in court, but the case did not get a move. In November last year, the American filed a new lawsuit. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, saying he never met Carroll.