The trip of American President Joe Biden to Poland and Ukraine, the statements made there, can be regarded as the beginning of the presidential campaign. This was announced to Izvestia on February 22 by the president of the American University in Moscow, Eduard Lozansky.

“The fact is that Biden is losing popularity even with his own party. In addition, the presidential race is already starting: two Republican candidates – ex-President Donald Trump and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley – have officially announced their nomination, several more are preparing, ”he said.

Among the members of the Democratic Party, there are also those who wish, although they have not yet announced their participation. To run until the incumbent president, who can go to a second term, has not officially decided whether to run or not, is not ethical, the expert explained.

On February 20, Biden visited Ukraine, where he assured Kiev of support and announced a new $460 million military aid package. On February 21, the head of the White House visited Poland, where he gave a speech in the garden of the Royal Castle, in which he called the Ukrainian conflict the biggest in Europe since World War II war.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Warsaw syllable: what Biden promised during his speech in Poland