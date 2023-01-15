Retailer reported inconsistency of BRL 20 billion in results; broker cites judicial recovery as a probable solution

Americanas will need up to R$21 billion in capital to meet its creditors, according to estimates by XP Investimentos. The brokerage analyzed possible alternatives to the retailer after the disclosure of an accounting inconsistency of R$ 20 billion in its results.

Due to the lack of visibility in financial statements, different debt and operating margin (Ebitda) scenarios were considered in the study.

After the analysis, XP estimated that Americanas will have to raise values ​​between R$ 12 billion and R$ 21 billion with the share offering. Here’s the full of the report (1 MB).

Another possibility cited by analysts is that Americanas enters into judicial recovery. According to the investment company, this “may be considered the most likely alternative, given the size of Americanas’ debt and potential capital needs, in addition to the number of creditors involved”.

XP pointed out that judicial recovery is a long process, with an average duration of 3 years, but that it can exceed this period. At Oi, for example, it took 6 years.

Americanas would also have to leave the Ibovespa, as companies undergoing recovery are not admitted by the Brazilian stock exchange. That “may negatively impact liquidity” from the retailer, XP said.

The actions “tend to suffer during judicial recovery processes“, because “measures are focused on creditors and are generally dilutive to shareholders”.

As possible solutions, analysts suggested: the rebalancing of the capital structure through asset divestment, debt renegotiation, debt-to-equity conversions and capital increase.

UNDERSTAND

Americanas released a statement to the market on Wednesday (11.jan) reporting inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$ 20 billion and R$ 40 billion in debt. Executive Sergio Rial resigned as CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, director of Investor Relations. Here’s the full of the document (409 KB).

Two days later, on Friday (Jan 13), the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) granted a precautionary measure, at the request of the company. The decision establishes a period of 30 days for filing a request for judicial recovery. Here’s the full of the document (51 KB).

Americanas said that the guardianship request was the “most appropriate measure” at the time, but denied that he was working to enter into judicial recovery.

“The urgent guardianship does not represent a recovery procedure involving the company. The company remains committed to maintaining positive conversations with its creditors in order to reach an agreement that is beneficial to all its stakeholders”he declared in a note.

ACTIONS

Also on Friday (13.jan), Americanas shares in the B3 rose 15.81%, sold at R$ 3.15. It was the biggest rise of the day. At 2:41 pm, each share was traded at R$4.32, an increase of 58.8%.

The company’s shares ended the week on a high, after registering a drop of 77.3% on Thursday (12.jan), when they were sold at R$ 2.72 each. It was one of the biggest daily declines recorded since 2008 on the Brazilian stock exchange, according to data from TradeMap.

Even with the recent increase, Americanas’ market value plummeted by R$ 8.37 billion in 2 days. It went from R$ 10.83 billion to R$ 2.46 billion. This caused most companies in the trading sector to devalue.