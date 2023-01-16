Retailer declared a debt of R$ 40 billion and must file for judicial recovery; company report focuses more on environment and social than on governance

THE Americans will need to restructure its business at the same time that it should enter into judicial recovery, evaluate analysts consulted by the Power360. The company released a statement to the market on Wednesday (11.jan.2023) informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$ 20 billion. On Friday (12.jan), it declared the amount of R$ 40 billion in debt.

For Pedro Paulo Silveira, Director of Resource Management at Nova Futuro Investimentos, the company will have to recompose its internal governance. According to the analyst, it will also be necessary to change the supervision of the board of Americanas.

“It will need to solve the governance problem as a necessary condition. It cannot go on like this, the company’s management and the management’s supervision. It’s a triple mistake, because the network companies weren’t able to find out what was going on there either.“, he declared.

In recent years, Americanas has focused on ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) actions. The company’s planning has focused on the area as part of the company’s general strategy, according to the 2021 annual balance sheet – latest available (full – 28.5 MB).

“The ESG strategy works transversally in all decision-making in the medium and long term, in line with our mission, values ​​and purposes”told Americanas.

In the annual report to investors, the company devoted 25 pages exclusively to dealing with the company’s governance out of a total of 159 pages. Themes related to the social and environmental areas have, together, 78 pages.

“I don’t know if the ecological appeal is an important assessment in Brazil today to the point of being the company’s salvation”, said Silveira.

THE Power360 analyzed the report based on information related exclusively to governance, those that include environmental and social issues and those that bring together the 3 fronts. Here is the breakdown of the 2021 balance sheet:

governance : 25 pages (15.7% of the total);

: 25 pages (15.7% of the total); environmental and social : 78 pages (49% of the total);

: 78 pages (49% of the total); Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance : 21 pages (13.2%);

: 21 pages (13.2%); others (cover, introduction, index, etc.): 35 pages (22%).

Silveira also states that the main objectives of the retailer at this moment should be a high capital contribution, debt renegotiation and sale of assets. The executive says that the company will need to raise around R$ 15 billion to continue its operations.

“I would need to rethink its structure. 1) Will the physical network of stores be maintained? two) What are you going to do with the acquisitions you had? In addition to the contribution, you will need to rethink the business. This is not without first resorting to judicial recovery to prevent it from going bankrupt.”, said Silveira.

For the president of abradin (Brazilian Association of Investors), Aurélio Valporto, the big problem at Americanas is in the debt profile and in the covenants –bond mechanism that triggered early maturity.

“In short, the problem is one of cash flow and not the ability to generate cash. Hence the need for a capital injection to meet the company’s cash flow requirements. And there also lies the need for a request for judicial recovery, which, in my view, has everything to be successful, with low debt cuts, just negotiating their profile”, Valporto declared.

Analysts assess that the debt scandal declared by Americanas could generate mistrust in the market about other companies owned by the retailer’s major shareholders, such as Ab Inbev and 3G Capitalowner of the nets Burger King and Kraft Heinz in Brazil. They are: Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, who together own 31% of Americanas.

“Reputation is fundamental to establish the discount rate on assets. On the one hand, the credit quality of the debt and, on the other, the value of the stock traded on the stock exchange. Of course, investment companies will make an effort to assess Ambev’s credit quality abroad. And the same happens in actions here in Brazil”, said Pedro Paulo Silveira, referring to one of Jorge Paulo Lemann’s companies.

“To say that they were unaware of this fraud that had been going on for a decade is pretty hard to believe. Raises a suspicion”, said Aurélio Valporto, president of abradin (Brazilian Association of Investors).