After troubled days until reaching the effective judicial recovery, Americanas posted this Saturday, 21, on its website an official statement to its customers to say that it continues normally in operation and there are no risks for purchases in all its service channels.

The company emphasizes that nothing has changed: “We remain open and ready for your purchases and deliveries, in stores, on the website and in the app. Adding the efforts of our team and the best technological solutions, we will continue to give access to the greatest number of Brazilian men and women to the best offers, products and services. So, if there’s one thing that doesn’t change, it’s that, around here, we keep thinking and working for you.”

But the company explains in a statement that the last few days have not been easy and that it has had to file for judicial recovery, since, since accounting inconsistencies were discovered in the balance sheets, it has not been possible to find a quick and functional solution with the creditors.

“After negotiations with the creditors were exhausted, we were forced to protect ourselves with this request in court”, says the statement. “We know that questions will arise about our future. Therefore, it is important to remember that recovery is just a judicial remedy used to protect our cash so that we can continue to operate in our stores, websites and app while, in parallel, we continue in new negotiations with such creditors.”

In the Q&A space, there is a ready-made question such as: “Is the company going to go bankrupt?”. In which he replies: “No. Judicial recovery is a way for economically viable companies to continue with their operations, with their cash preserved and negotiating solutions with their creditors.”

The company notes that nothing has changed and that stores, websites and apps will continue to function normally. Customers can buy products and services available at several Americanas units, which guarantees the delivery of purchase orders.

The normal operating condition also extends to Americanas SA’s Submarino and Shoptime brands, but within the new rules of the judicial recovery regime.

With regard to the AME program, chashbackthe company states that the money that was obtained through the program and is in the digital accounts will remain available normally, “and can be used in different ways, according to the current policy”.