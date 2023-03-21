Proposals include a BRL 10 billion contribution by the main shareholders, sale of aircraft and group brands

Americanas presented on Monday (20.Mar.2023) its judicial recovery plan. The process was started on January 19 by the company and aims to settle a debt of around R$ 43 billion.

As previously announced, the retailer’s plan includes a contribution of R$ 10 billion by its main shareholders, entrepreneurs Marcel Telles, Beto Sicupira and Jorge Paulo Lemann.

Partners of 3G Capital, the trio controlled the group until 2021. Although they disposed of part of the shares, they remained the largest individual shareholders in the company.

“The company’s reference shareholders have already announced their intention to support the capital increase, as part of the judicial reorganization plan, offering a firm guarantee of subscription and payment for the totality of the resources, still pending formalization.”, according to a statement released by the company.

The plan delivered to the 4th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro also includes measures such as asset sales, reverse auction and liability restructuring. Here’s the full of the document (221 KB).

Among the proposals is the sale of a company plane –valued at more than R$40 million–, and stakes in Hortifruti Natural da Terra and in the Uni.Co Group. Americanas said it hopes to raise BRL 2 billion from the sale of goods. The amount will be used to amortize the debt.

“With this, the company intends to reduce its debt to market, post-restructuring, to R$4.9 billion”, says the statement.

Another proposal to pay creditors listed in the plan is the issuance of simple debentures (debt securities) worth up to R$5.9 billion and convertible debentures into shares.

The proposed deadline for payment of creditors varies according to the type and amount. Workers, micro and small companies, for example, must be paid within 30 days after approval of the judicial recovery plan. In other cases, discharge can take up to 20 years, depending on the negotiation.

According to the company, the judicial recovery plan is still under discussion and is subject to revisions and adjustments.

The new president of the retailer, Leonardo Coelho, said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo soon after the judicial reorganization plan is delivered that the creditors will not be surprised by the proposals. “everything that’s here [no plano]with the main creditors, whether suppliers or financial, it is not new for them”, he stated.

According to the executive’s evaluation, Americanas’ judicial recovery plan is superior to what is usually presented by companies in the sector.

“First, money, there was a DIP [debtor-in-possession, na sigla em inglês, ou empréstimo feito para empresa em recuperação judicial] at the start, which allows you to have a little more flexibility. Second, there was a lot of lender input, both financial and supplier. And the creation of a supplier-collaborator class, which allows the maintenance of the operation at the size we have. Conversion into debt gives creditors the ability to recover more of their credit than in other judicial recoveries”explained Coelho.

JUDICIAL RECOVERY

The judicial recovery of Americans is the 4th largest in Brazil. The company filed the request with the Justice on January 19, after reporting a debt of BRL 43 billion.

The judicial recovery process is requested when a company has financial difficulties. With the application accepted, any judicial debt executions are paralyzed for 180 days and the company must present, within 60 days, a proposal that includes payment methods to creditors and an administrative reorganization, in order to prevent the situation from getting worse and reach a bankruptcy scenario.

The Americanas Group is made up of the companies Americanas SA, B2W Digital Lux and JSM Global. They are responsible for various brands that carry out retail and internet sales, such as Lojas Americanas, Americanas.com, Submarine, shoptime, hortifruttiamong others.