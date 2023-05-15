Americanas, in judicial reorganization, informed this Monday, 15, that it started the process of Market Sounding for prospecting those interested in acquiring the Company’s stake in the Uni.co Group, as provided for in the Judicial Reorganization Plan filed by the Company with the 4th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company explains that it plans to sell its stake in the Uni.co Group in a competitive process, pursuant to Law No. 11,101/2005 (LRF).

The company hired Citigroup Global Markets Brasil as its financial advisor to conduct the Market Sounding process, with the aim of reaching interested parties.