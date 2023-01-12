The shares of Americans opened down 76.25% after the company announced accounting inconsistencies of BRL 20 billion. At 2:20 pm, the shares were valued at BRL 2.85, against BRL 12 the day before. Sergio Rial resigned as CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, director of investor relations.

In addition to the billionaire gap, the retailer’s material fact published on Wednesday (11.jan.2023) does not detail the reasons for the gap in the accounts (here is the full – 409 KB). Investors also react to the resignations of 2 highly regarded executives in the financial market. Both had been in office since January 2.

Segio Rial was president of Santander Brasil from 2016 to 2021. It was announced to command Americanas in August 2022, but assumed the presidency on January 2 of this year. He replaced Miguel Gutierrez, who led the retailer for 20 years. Andre Covre also took over the financial and investor relations direction this year. With the resignations, the Board of Directors appointed the executive João Guerra to occupy the 2 positions on an interim basis.

Hover over the graph below to view the values:

THE CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) determines that there is an independent auditor for the balance sheets. Since October 2019, the PwC Brazil took on this role, replacing the KPMG. The company approved Americanas’ balance sheets without reservations in 2021.

THE Power360 reached out to PwC, which said it does not comment on customer cases. The space remains open for demonstration.

SERGIO RIAL

In video, Sérgio Rial said that he took office on January 2nd and that he is not able to answer all questions about the inconsistencies, but that he will help the company, even though he is outside. He stated it is not a theme only for 2022, but for “several years passed”. “I am not able at this moment to be able to tell you when it started [essas inconsistências]”, he declared.

The former president of Americanas said that there are problems with the drawn-out risk, also known as advances to suppliers or confirm. “It is nothing more than the presence of the bank in the financing structure in the company’s supplier account. […] I realize that a good part of this Americanas supplier account was, essentially, bank debt, which, therefore, will have to be recataloged as such. Obviously, to be approved by the external audit”he stated.



Reproduction/YouTube – 12.jan.2023 Sérgio Rial resigned as president of Americanas after detecting accounting inconsistencies in the balance sheet

He stated that the R$ 20 billion are several accounting estimates from recent years that “are on the swing”. “We are not talking about a number that is off balance sheet. […] It’s just not registered, appropriated over the last few years.”he declared.

Sérgio Rial said that the company has a gross debt of R$30 billion to R$35 billion, a cash position of R$8 billion to R$9 billion and a shareholders’ equity of around R$16 billion. “The company continues to sell, and it is absolutely viable. It has a mismatched level of debt so it can proceed. The capitalization conversation will have to take place […] The size of what has to be done is not necessarily what I wanted at first”, he said, about the resignation.

He stated that a major risk is interruption of the financing line to suppliers carried out by banks.

INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE

The Americanas retailer announced this Thursday (Jan.12.2023) an independent committee will be set up to determine the reasons for the BRL 20 billion shortfall in the company’s balance sheet. The group will be led by the lawyer Otávio Yazbek.

They will also integrate Vanessa Claro Lopes and Pedro Melo.

THE AMEC (Association of Investors in the Capital Market) said, in a note, that it is monitoring with concern the content and consequences of the accounting inconsistencies detected. He stated that, according to the company’s material fact, it is not possible to determine all the impacts on the company’s financial statement and balance sheet.

“AMEC externalizes its perplexity regarding the performance of the company’s governance bodies and their respective gatekeepers, mainly audits, in light of the estimated magnitude of the accounting inconsistency“, said.

The association also criticized Sérgio Rial’s explanations in a private conference call, with limited access.

“In favor of due transparency, AMEC understands that there is a need for timely and more objective manifestations by the company’s governance bodies, in particular, its board of directors”, he said. The note is signed by the association’s chief executive, Fábio Coelho.