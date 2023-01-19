SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Americanas said on Thursday that it is considering filing for urgent bankruptcy “in the next few days” or “in the next few hours” given its cash position, a week after disclosing a scandal accounting of at least 20 billion reais.

The company stated that its cash position is 800 million reais, of which a “significant portion” was “unjustifiably unavailable for handling on yesterday’s date”.

The company also stated that the independent committee created to determine the billionaire gap already has a replacement member: Eduardo Flores, accountant and former chairman of the supervisory board of rival Via, was appointed in place of Pedro Mello. Americanas did not inform the reason for the exchange.

In the document in which it threatens the request for judicial recovery, Americanas cites the decision of the Justice of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday that reversed a previous understanding that protected the company against creditors for 30 days. The case involved BTG Pactual and a debt of 1.2 billion reais.

Americanas said it will appeal the decision of the day before “which hurts its efforts in the search for a short-term solution with its creditors”.

The retailer’s stock fell 8.4% on Wednesday, down 85.5% since the tumultuous revelation of the scandal.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)