Americanas said, through a note, that it carried out the dismissal of employees “in view of the restructuring of some business fronts in its transformation plan”. The company’s statement comes after the release of its weekly activity report for the period from August 14th to 20th. In it, the company communicated the dismissal of 1,448 people in that period of time.

“The company reiterates that the staff follows the seasonal dynamics of retail and that the numbers of resignations and requests for output in August are equivalent to the same period of the previous year, until the date”, says the official note of the retailer.

The company also said that “it remains focused on maintaining its operations and increasing its efficiency and reinforces its commitment to transparency in its relationship with unions and full and timely compliance with its labor obligations, in accordance with current legislation”.



#Americanas #employee #shutdowns #restructuring #business #fronts