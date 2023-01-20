Company ceased to be traded on the Stock Exchange with a market value of R$ 640.8 million; share drops to BRL 0.71

THE Americans said goodbye to the Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), with a drop of 29% this Friday (20.jan.2023). The shares ended the day quoted at R$0.71. The company’s market value ended at R$640.8 million.

B3 announced on Thursday (19.Jan.2023) the exclusion of the retailer from all trading indices as of this Friday (20.Jan.). The company had its request for judicial recovery accepted on the 5th (19.jan) after announcing accounting inconsistencies of R$ 20 billion and a debt of R$ 43 billion.

Americanas shares cost R$ 0.64 at the low of the day.

Move the cursor to view the values ​​in the graph below:

Shares are down 94.1% since Jan. 11, when the company announced it had the accounting issues. At the time, the company was valued at R$10.83 billion.

The judicial recovery of Americanas is the 4th largest in Brazil. Odebrecht leads as the company with the most money involved in a procedure of this nature, with BRL 80 billion in debt. 2nd place goes to Hey (R$ 65 billion) and the 3rd with the Samarco (BRL 55 billion). Data were collected by Lara Martins Advogados and Mingrone e Brandariz.

THE Americans disclosed this Friday (20.jan.2023) details of the request for judicial recovery that was accepted by the 4th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro. He said actions and enforcements against the retailers are on hold. read the full of the material fact (536 KB).

The Justice of Rio accepted the request made by the company on Thursday (19.jan.2023). Read the details:

suspension of all existing actions and executions against Americanas, as well as the enforceability of bankruptcy credits;

interruption of the effects ofany and all clauses” that imposes early maturity of the company’s debts, “including as a measure of isonomy for the collective of creditors”;

suspension of seizure, attachment, kidnapping, search and seizure and constriction orders on assets arising from judicial or extrajudicial demands. These actions must be previously submitted to the Justice of Rio;

prohibits the compensation of values, with the immediate restitution of any and all amounts that creditors may have compensated.

Americanas will have a period of 60 days to present a tax recovery plan. Strategies to rebuild the company will be evaluated by the company’s shareholders’ general meeting.

“The company reaffirms the confidence it has and its operational and commercial capacity to be successful in proposing and approving a recovery plan that will allow it to gain value for the company and its stakeholders and maintain the high level of experience of its consumers and partners“, said.

BTG & AMERICANAS

THE BTG Pactual obtained on Wednesday (18.jan.2022) an injunction to block R$ 1.2 billion from Americans at the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro). With the judicial recovery, this financial execution was suspended.

BTG alleged Americanas’ accounting fraud and said the company could not harm creditors for the irregularities. Regarding the precautionary measure, the judge said there is a need to “diligence in order to avoid the use of the instrument as a means of defrauding creditors, under penalty of being emptied” the purpose of the law.

BTG contests the request for a judicial recovery plan for Americanas. “Accounting fraud is not a legitimate social function, deserving of the protection of the law, but rather an act that must be severely punished, with its potential criminal consequences”, said the bank.

Other banks went to court, such as Goldman Sachs (here’s the proof of the petition – 146 KB), Bradesco, Bank of America and Banco Votorantimaccording to the newspaper Economic value.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

to Americanas disclosed a notice to the market on January 11 informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$ 20 billion. The executive Sergio Rial he requested resignation of the position of CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, Director of Investor Relations. The executives had been with the company for 9 days. Here’s the full of the document (409 KB).

the former CEO had claimed not knowing the company’s financial picture and said he left after 9 days of work when he noticed the situation. He replaced Miguel Gutierrez, who had been in charge since August 2020.

The CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) determines that there is an independent auditor for the balance sheets. Since October 2019, the PwC Brazil took on this role, replacing the KPMG. The company approved Americanas’ balance sheets without reservations for 2021. Power360 reached out to PwC, which said it does not talk about customer cases. The space remains open.