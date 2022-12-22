Americanas SA is one of the most sustainable retail and publicly traded companies in the country and the world. The recognition, announced this week, was achieved by participation, for the second time, in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), the New York Stock Exchange index that lists large companies committed to the best ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, its acronym in English). One of the only two Brazilian retailers present in the portfolio, Americanas surpassed its result obtained in 2021, in a scenario of greater demand for actions and socio-environmental aspects of companies at the global level. The listing on the DJSI World 2022/2023 is the result of a consistent and long-term ESG strategy, aligned with the 2030 Agenda and which has already positively impacted the lives of more than 1.7 million people.

The 24th DJSI World portfolio brings together hundreds of companies from different countries – nine of which are Brazilian – and segments of the economy and selected 12 of the 85 retail companies invited to the index. Among the initiatives that contributed to Americanas SA’s entry into the DJSI 2022/2023 are the definition of the Diversity, Inclusion and Human Rights Policy, and the Health, Safety and Environment Policy, in addition to managing suppliers and accelerating development programs for collaborators. Other highlights were in corporate governance, compliance and ethics, customer relationship and value chain management.

The evolution in the ESG management of Americanas SA in the last year also resulted in the selection, for the 9th consecutive year, to compose the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, which measures the performance of publicly traded companies in sustainability corporate.

“I am convinced that the private sector can and should be an agent in building a more sustainable society. The objective is not to be a national or global reference in retail, but rather to engage other companies to join efforts and investments to accelerate an agenda that belongs to society as a whole. It is networking and multisectoral work, which demonstrates everyone’s commitment to a better world”, explains Anna Saicali, CEO of Ame and IF – Inovação e Futuro, Americanas SA’s innovation engine.

With the purpose of adding what is good in the world to improve people’s lives, Americanas SA advances in socio-environmental management in 2022 with the inclusion of ESG aspects in its entire risk matrix. In addition to systematically evaluating climate and human rights criteria throughout the value chain, the company signed the Business Ambition for 1.5° commitment to develop a science-based emission reduction target (SBTi).

The advance in the company’s decarbonization strategy also resulted, this week, in recognition as a leader in the climate change program of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a questionnaire that evaluates companies with regard to transparency, management and leadership in relation to climate change.