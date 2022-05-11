Americanas SA and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) join forces to fight school dropout and to promote menstrual dignity among students in vulnerable situations who menstruate (transsexual girls, women and boys). The partnership will impact around 7,000 children, teenagers and educators from municipalities in the interior of states in the North and Northeast of Brazil. The initiative is part of the education pillar of the ESG Americanas SA strategy, guided by the UN 2030 Agenda.

In partnership with Americanas SA, UNICEF will install handwashing stations in schools in Amazonas and Maranhão, develop activities with adolescents and community leaders related to Menstrual Dignity and distribute hygiene kits to adolescents and schools. The actions are part of the “Water and Hygiene in Schools” initiative by UNICEF and partners.

In Brazil, a survey by UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund – UNFPA, with 1,700 adolescents and young people who menstruate, showed that more than 60% have stopped going to school or another place they like because of menstruation. .

The partnership also plans to strengthen UNICEF’s Active School Search strategy in the North region of Brazil. Developed in partnership with the National Union of Municipal Education Officers (Undime), the initiative aims to identify, register and monitor children and adolescents who are out of school or at risk of dropping out.

“UNICEF has been a strategic partner and we have already achieved great achievements so far, such as the hiring of more than 7,000 young people through One Million Opportunities (1MiO), and also the strong union to combat the effects of Covid-19 throughout the country”, explains Bruna Sabóia, sustainability manager at Americanas SA. “Now, we set out on a new venture, with two projects fully aligned with our greater purpose of adding what the world has to offer to improve people’s lives”, he concludes.

“Being in school and learning are the rights of every child and adolescent. For that, it is essential to make an active search, going after those who are out of school or at risk of dropping out, and to take the necessary measures to ensure they stay in school, learning. This also includes transforming the school environment into a welcoming space for every person who menstruates. These will be new efforts, in partnership with Americanas SA”, says Florence Bauer, UNICEF representative in Brazil.

Water and Hygiene in schools, and menstrual dignity – The resources will enable the installation of handwashing points, training in health protocols and activities to promote menstrual health, and the donation of hygiene kits and supplies, such as sanitary towels. 33 schools in Manaus (AM) and São Luís (MA) and their surroundings will be supported, impacting the lives of more than four thousand children and training more than 250 managers.

Active School Search – The support of Americanas SA will strengthen the School Active Search strategy in the North region of Brazil, impacting around 3,000 girls and boys and 1,000 professionals in the areas of education, health, social assistance and planning of municipal protection teams to children in vulnerable situations.

The initiative aims to help states and municipalities to identify children and adolescents out of school, or at risk of dropping out, and to take the necessary measures so that they return to school and remain there, learning.