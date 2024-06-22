Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/22/2024 – 11:02

Americanas had a growth of more than 30% in overall sales between the 7th and 12th of June, the Valentine’s Day shopping period. The North and Northeast regions stood out the most, with growth of 41% and 39%, respectively.

The candy department recorded a 31% increase in demand for chocolates compared to the same period last year. The category is one of the most representative for the company, especially in the redesign of its business model amid the judicial recovery that the company is facing, following the discovery of earnings fraud of around R$20 billion. The company now focuses on the physical world, with greater attention to the more traditional categories of its stores.

The performance of the North and Northeast regions also reinforces the company’s strategy that will open ten stores in the Northeast in the second half of 2024. Since the beginning of the crisis, in January 2023, there have been eight other openings, two of them in Rio de Janeiro and the another six between the North and Northeast regions. The small investment in these locations comes after around 160 closures since the start of the crisis in January 2023.

Another curiosity about Valentine’s Day is that the company’s Playstation 5 sales more than doubled, compared to the same period last year, and the telephone and portable beauty departments (items such as straighteners, dryers or curling irons) grew by 24 % and 17%, respectively.