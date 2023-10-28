Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 21:55

In a relevant fact released on the night of this Friday, 27th, Americanas stated that the new proposal presented to its main creditors at the beginning of October with the expansion of the commitment of the reference shareholders to capitalize the company to the amount of R$ 12 billion , including all DIP financing installments disbursed at the time of capitalization, enabled a significant evolution of negotiations.

Therefore, the company estimates that, if the current pace of progress in negotiations and preparation of documents continues, it will be possible to hold a general meeting to approve its judicial recovery plan (PRJ) in 2023.

The retailer intends to present, in due course, more details of the version under discussion with creditors, in the release of its balance sheet, which was postponed to November 13th, as reported this evening.

As anticipated by Broadcast Column Last week, Americanas and the creditor banks were making final adjustments to the judicial recovery plan. The final touches would be made before the release of the company’s revised balance sheets for 2021.

Americanas adds, however, that it has decided to extend the payment option in cash, without discount and without correction, in a single installment after the PRJ approval date, to all creditors subject to the effects of judicial recovery listed in Class III (unsecured). , holders of credits up to the value of R$12 thousand.

It also intends to offer unsecured creditors holding credits in excess of R$12 thousand the option of receiving up to R$12 thousand to fully settle their respective credits, subject to the conditions to be set out in the PRJ.