Americanas proposed a 9.6% increase in the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors in 2023. The proposal is to pay R$5 million by December of this year to the seven members of the collegiate. The amount is greater than the R$4.560 million paid in 2022.

For the four members of the fiscal council, there was an increase in remuneration, in 2022, from R$581,640 thousand to the expectation of R$1,450 million this year. Between last year and this year, the number of members on the fiscal council rose from three to four.

In the statutory board, there was an increase from four to seven members between 2022 and 2023, but there was a reduction in remuneration from R$49.612 million, in 2022, to R$35 million expected this year.

All compensation for officers and directors fell from R$54.753 million in 2022 to R$41.450 million forecast for 2023. The material with the information was released this week by the company to be presented to shareholders at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting (AGOE) , on April 29.

According to the statement, “the company’s compensation is aimed at attracting, motivating and retaining professionals and rewarding the services provided by management.” The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The retailer also listed the candidates for the Board of Directors:

Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira

Paulo Alberto Lemann

Claudio Moniz Barreto Garcia

Mauro Muratorio Not

Sidney Victor da Costa Breyer

Eduardo Saggioro Garcia

Vanessa Claro Lopes

Frederico Derzie Luz

Luiz Eduardo Osorio

Renata Foz

Eduardo Seixas

Americanas is in the process of judicial recovery since the discovery of a BRL 20 billion accounting deficit in January. Debts add up to over R$40 billion. At the beginning of the month, the company presented proposed capitalization of R$10 billion to creditors. The contribution would be made by the retailer’s reference shareholders: Marcel Telles, Beto Sicupira and Jorge Paulo Lemann. The plan includes the sale of assets, such as the company’s jet and the Hortifruti brand.