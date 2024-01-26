The company did not explain the reason for the postponement; report was due next week

A Americans announced on Thursday night (25 January 2024) that it will postpone the publication of the financial statements for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023 until February 19th. The publication was scheduled for January 31st. Here's the complete of the relevant fact to the market (PDF – 114 kB). The retailer did not explain the reason for the postponement. Americanas is in judicial recovery after announcing accounting inconsistencies worth R$25.2 billion at the beginning of 2023. There was a net loss of R$6.2 billion in 2021 and R$12.9 billion in 2022.

