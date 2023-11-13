Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 7:17

Americanas once again postponed the publication of the 2022 balance sheet, which was scheduled for this Monday, the 13th. The company states that it will publish the results by next Thursday, the 16th, the date on which it should also hold a conference call with the market , at a time yet to be announced.

The retail chain states that the balance sheets for 2021 and 2022 are ready, but that the approval process in internal governance bodies was not completed in time for them to be published this Monday. In addition to the 2022 results, the company must republish those for 2021, due to the accounting fraud that led it to judicial recovery.

“Americanas was the victim of a sophisticated and very well-designed fraud, which made the compilation and analysis of its historical financial statements (“DFs”) an extremely challenging and complex task”, states the company, in a relevant fact.

According to the retail chain, the data will be public “until November 16, 2023” before the market opens. On the same day, the company will inform, during the conference call, updates on the evolution of the judicial recovery plan, and will present the strategic plan that is being implemented and that will guide its actions in the future.

The disclosure of Americanas’ balance sheets is key for the company and creditors to finalize the agreement on the judicial recovery plan. Previous publication delays delayed approval of the plan by a few months.

Creditors, especially banks, consider access to the company’s audited financial information essential to approve or not the proposal made by the company, which involves a contribution of R$ 12 billion by the reference shareholders, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira.