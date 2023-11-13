Company says it was “the victim of a sophisticated and very well-planned fraud”; new date for publication is Wednesday (Nov 16)

A Americans, a company that is in judicial recovery due to debts of around R$43 billion, postponed for the 4th time the release of the 2022 financial statement. The retailer informed that the new date for publication is Wednesday (16.Nov.2023). The financial samples should be published this Monday (Nov 13).

In a relevant fact disclosed to investors to justify the postponement, the company says it was “victim of a sophisticated and very well-planned fraud”. The company reported that compiling financial data has become a task “extremely” difficult. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 119 kB).

Read the dates on which Americanas would have to publish its 2022 financial statements:

24.mar.2023 – the company said it identified the need to review and evaluate the data;

August 30, 2023 – the retailer informed that he had not completed the analyses;

27.Oct.2023 – the company attributed the postponement to the emergence of new information and documents "the analysis of which requires an incremental period of time to that previously anticipated";

13.Nov.2023 – company postpones and says it was "victim of a sophisticated and very well-planned fraud".

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that investigated the retailer’s irregularities voted on the deputy’s final report Carlos Chiodini (MDB-SC) without indicating culprits. The approved opinion says that the commission was unable to gather sufficient evidence to appoint a civil or administrative person responsible for the accounting inconsistencies.

Psol congressmen criticized the CPI’s attempt to shield businesspeople and shareholders. The CPI began on May 17th and ended on September 26th. The company’s former CEO Miguel Gutierrez did not attend.

In a letter, he criticized the reference shareholders, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles, from 3G Capital.

Americanas accuses Gutierrez of fraud. He left the company in December 2022. Executive Sérgio Rial took over in January and, within 9 days, made the accounting inconsistency public. In testimony at the CPI, he declared that the discovery of the problems was a “punch in the stomach” and who was left with “onus” to inform the country of the company’s situation.