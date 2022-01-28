SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Retailer Americanas said on Friday that its board of directors had approved a buyback program of up to 17.5 million shares.

The program, valid until July 21, 2023, aims to “maximize the generation of value for shareholders, through an efficient management of the capital structure”, with the shares being able to be used for compensation plans in shares, held in treasury, canceled or resold, the company stated in a material fact.

(By Aluísio Alves; edited by André Romani)

The post Americanas opens new buyback program for up to 17.5 million shares appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

