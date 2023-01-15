In view of the recent information on the Americanas crisis, which obtained, on Friday, the 13th, in court the suspension of the early maturity of its debts for 30 days, XP released reports to customers where it says it believes that the company now has two possible paths .

One of them must be the negotiation of a capital injection with the banks. XP carried out a sensitivity analysis to estimate the size of an eventual follow-on that would provide comfort for creditors.

+ BTG appeals against injunction that protects Americanas from creditors

The amount reached was between R$ 12 billion and R$ 21 billion, depending on the level of leverage and the Ebitda margin, data that is not clear due to the doubts that arose regarding the financial statements after the recent announcements. The report recalls that the company’s market value is now at R$ 2.8 billion, compared to R$ 10.8 billion before the hole appeared.

The other path should be preparing for the request for judicial recovery, an alternative that seems more likely in the broker’s assessment, given the size of the company’s debt and the potential need for capital, in addition to the number of creditors involved.

Based on past judicial recovery data, XP said it sees four main implications that are not very positive for Americanas in the face of this possibility.

The company would remain in this delicate state for a long period of time, at least three years. It would leave the Bovespa Index, because it would no longer meet requirements to belong to the main B3 index, which could negatively impact liquidity.

The “housekeeping”, that is, the rebalancing of the capital structure can be done by selling assets, renegotiating debts, converting debts into shares and increasing capital. However, the dissolution of the company is not ruled out.

Amid all this, a lot of volatility is expected. “Stocks tend to suffer during bankruptcy proceedings, since measures are focused on creditors and are generally dilutive to shareholders,” write analysts Daniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt.

XP maintains the recommendation “under review” for the company.