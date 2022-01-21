Americanas Marketplace has open enrollment for its new Consultants Program. The 100% online and free course will recruit and train interested parties from all over the country to become paid experts on the platform.

Upon completion and receipt of the certificate, the consultants will be able to provide consultancy and boost the results of retailers who sell on Americanas Marketplace. In addition, they will be able to recruit and connect new partners to the platform, earning a commission for the sales of everyone who registers through their referral for a period of one year. The amount will be fully paid by Americanas Marketplace, with no discount on the merchant’s commission.

The initiative aims to stimulate entrepreneurship, in addition to being an extra source of income for those who sign up.

“Anyone interested in learning more about how the universe of online sales and marketplaces works can sign up for this course. The objective is to recruit and train as many people as possible, so that, at the same time as we bring more entrepreneurs to our platform, we can help these people to develop and still earn extra income”, explains Valmir Andrade, Executive Director of Americanas SA

The course is given by the project’s ambassador, Babi Tonhela, partner and CPO of Ecommerce na Prática, the largest e-commerce school in the country.

“Today, the professional Ecommerce Consultant is increasingly demanded by companies that want to enter and expand their business through the internet”, explains Babi Tonhela. “A Consultant is able to identify the current scenario of the shopkeeper and outline effective actions so that he can develop his digital presence and reap excellent results with online sales”.

All who participate in the course, which has four modules with a workload of 8 hours, will be eligible for the certificate, as long as they pass the final evaluation of the program.

Participants will learn about retail and digital transformation, content and audience creation, marketing, finance, managing an online business, in addition to knowing everything a retailer needs to start selling on Americanas Marketplace, about the differentials and ecosystem of platform solutions. In the final stage of training, students will have a module on consulting in practice.

The Consultores Americanas Marketplace program takes place throughout the year, with several classes throughout 2022. On January 20, Babi Tonhela will give a super class explaining the entire project and will welcome the participants of the first class.

Those interested in participating in the first class of the course will have two days to register, January 21 and 22, through the website https://consultoresamericanasmarketplace.ecommercenapratica.com/sp