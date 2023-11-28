Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 7:02

After ten months of fights and negotiations, Americanas reached an agreement in the early hours of this Monday, the 27th, with creditor banks regarding its recovery plan, a first step towards restructuring its operations. Banks hold most of the retailer’s debts, which in January admitted a billion-dollar accounting fraud and went to court with a request for recovery.

It was agreed that the company will receive a capitalization of R$ 24 billion, divided between resources to be contributed by the reference shareholders – the trio Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira -, around R$ 12 billion, and the conversion of debt in shares by creditor banks, an operation also worth R$12 billion. The company predicts that, after implementing the plan, its gross debt will fall to R$1.875 billion. At the end of 2022, according to the latest balance sheet released by the company, the debt totaled R$37.3 billion.

The terms of the 261-page agreement, according to a document obtained by Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, were carefully tied together so that there were no gaps in the commitments made, which contributed to the five-month delay until signature, and its preparation involved the country’s main law firms.

Contribution

Among the commitments, which were accepted by the holders of 35% of the company’s debts, is that the banks – Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco, Santander Brasil and BV – will approve the judicial recovery plan without reservations. The agreement will now have to be approved at the General Meeting of Creditors (AGC), on December 19th.

Americanas will receive a contribution of R$12 billion from its reference shareholders, which includes the DIP loan (debtor-in-possession, granted to companies in difficulty) of R$2 billion, already granted. The other part of R$12 billion will come through the conversion of bank debt into shares in the retail chain. The company’s other shareholders will have preemptive rights, that is, they will be able to participate on a priority basis so as not to have their shares diluted.

Of the resources obtained with the capital increase, R$24 billion in total, Americanas will allocate up to R$8.7 billion to pay financial creditors, through a reverse auction (in which whoever grants the biggest discount for the debt receives first) R$2 billion, or from the advance payment of discounted credits, to which R$6.7 billion will be allocated. In the capital increase, for every three shares issued, a subscription bonus will be granted as an additional advantage, the exercise price of which will be R$0.01.

New advice

Once the capital increase is completed, there will also be a general meeting to elect a new slate to form the company’s board of directors, whose term of office will be two years, with reappointment being authorized for the same period.

Americanas also informed that it will have to obtain, by December 19, corporate authorization to include in the recovery plan the provision that the shares issued in the capital increase will have their price fixed in accordance with the average market price weighted by volume in the 60 previous current days.

With approval, the company estimates that the issue price of the share will be 1.33 times the average price of the shares during this period. This approval was included in the agreement at the request of creditors and, if not complied with, the document could be annulled.

Retailer will have bail lines maintained

In the agreement reached in the early hours of yesterday, Americanas obtained a firm guarantee from the creditor banks to obtain bank guarantees or guarantee insurance in the amount of R$ 1.5 billion, valid for two years after the completion of the restructuring applicable to these creditors , or until the end of the judicial recovery, whichever occurs first.

Place in line

In other words, the banks that had credit lines with Americanas will renew them as part of the retailer’s judicial recovery plan, according to the report. Estadão/Broadcast. This point, included in the agreement signed yesterday, should guarantee financial support for the company over the next two years, a period in which the network will restructure its operations to turn the page on the crisis.

Other creditors who are eligible for this option will be able to join the guarantee until the day before the AGC, on December 19th. In return, according to the company, creditors who sign the plan under the conditions described will be entitled to receive a portion of the amount of R$ 1.5 billion from the advance payment of credits, of R$ 6.7 billion, provided for in the plan . In other words: they will gain a place in the company’s creditors’ queue.

The limit for granting bail is R$1.5 billion, and also includes guarantee insurance lines. This concession, as well as the contribution of R$24 billion to the company, depend on the approval of the judicial recovery plan at the general meeting of creditors (AGC).

Harvest away

Of Americanas’ large bank creditors, only Safra did not enter into the agreement to maintain the guarantees. Safra asks the court for a guarantee of R$400 million paid on behalf of the retailer to BNDES to be left out of the judicial recovery. In this way, the other banks will “absorb” the amount that would be allocated to Safra, proportionally.

