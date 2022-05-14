E-commerce was offline for 5 days in February; company says “no evidence of other damage”

Lojas Americanas lost R$923 million in sales due to the hacker attack suffered in February this year. The figure appears in the results report for the 1st quarter of 2022, released by the company on Friday (May 13, 2022). Here’s the intact (1 MB).

On February 19, the company was targeted by an attack that caused online services to become unstable. The problem persisted the next day. “Our e-commerce environments had to be down to ensure the safety of our customers, suppliers and partners”, said the Americanas.

“On 02/23, we started to gradually restore our e-commerce environments, always observing the appropriate security protocols, and, on 02/24, we returned with all our service channels and extended hours and benefits for customers.”, continued the company. “There is no evidence of other damages, other than the fact that our e-commerce operations were suspended.”

The company announced that, in the first 3 months of 2022, the active customer base was 52 million, an increase of 8%. The number of items sold and transactions increased by 20% and 17%, respectively.

Despite the hacker attack, the platform e-commerce grew 20% in sales volume in the 1st quarter. “Disregarding the effects of the e-commerce downtime, we estimate that growth would have been 30%”, reads the report.

LAPSUS$ claimed responsibility for the attack. It’s the same hacker group that claimed to have invaded the Ministry of Health system in December 2021. At the time, the Ministry website, the Covid and ConectSUS portals, which provide data on the pandemic and vaccination against covid-19, were offline.