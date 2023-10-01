admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/10/2023 – 19:29

Americanas laid off 1,131 employees between August 21 and September 17 of this year, with 639 dismissal requests, and closed 21 stores in the same period, leaving 1,785 units active. The data appears in a monthly monitoring report by the company’s judicial administrators, sent this Sunday, the 1st, to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). In the last 12 months, 88 stores were closed.

The number of active customers in 2023 decreased by 12.7% in August 2023 compared to December 2022. The indicator measures the number of customers who made at least one purchase or interaction with the company in a given period.

The report also points out that available cash on 8/31/2023 was R$1.552 billion compared to R$3.726 billion in September last year, a decrease of 58.3% in 12 months.

Between January and August 2023, the company’s debt denominated in reais increased by 5.6% and totaled R$20.644 billion, while debt in dollars totaled R$1.068 billion (a drop of 1.1%). And the payment of debts denominated in reais totaled R$1.391 billion and, in dollars, US$43.615 million.