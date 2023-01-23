The trio of investors at Americanas, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles, issued for the first time since the beginning of the Americanas crisis, a statement in which they allege that they were not aware of what they called “accounting maneuvers or dissimulations ” in the retailer accounts. They add that neither the audit firm, PWC, nor the banks have reported any wrongdoing concerning the company.

“We were never aware of and would never admit any accounting maneuvers or dissimulations in the company. Our performance has always been guided, over decades, by ethical and legal rigor. This was decisive for the position we reached in a lifetime dedicated to entrepreneurship, creating jobs, building businesses and contributing to the development of the country”, says the trio in a public note.

They claim that the company was managed by executives considered qualified and “of unblemished reputation” and add that the company was audited by “one of the largest and most reputable independent auditing firms in the world, PwC”. “She, in turn, made regular use of circularization letters, used to confirm Americanas’ accounting information with external sources, including the banks that operated with the company. Neither these financial institutions nor PwC have ever reported any wrongdoing,” the investors point out. With these arguments, the three claim that they believed that “everything was absolutely correct”.

“The company’s independent committee will have all the conditions to investigate the facts that resulted in the accounting inconsistencies, as well as to evaluate the eventual break of symmetry in the dialogue between the auditors and the financial institutions”, add Lemann, Sicupira and Telles.

Without touching on the subject of new contributions to maintain the liquidity of the retail chain, the three claim to have “a commitment to full transparency and total collaboration” in everything within their power to clarify all the facts and their circumstances. “We deeply regret the losses suffered by investors and creditors, remembering that, as shareholders, we have been hit by losses.”

The trio also writes that they reaffirm their commitment to work for the recovery of Americanas, as soon as possible, “focused on guaranteeing a promising future for the company, its thousands of employees, partners and investors and on reaching a good understanding with creditors ”.

The company had its request for judicial recovery accepted by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro last Thursday, 19, with debts totaling R$ 43 billion, after accounting inconsistencies of R$ 20 billion came to light on January 11 .