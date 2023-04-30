Meeting had protests and dealt with the request for judicial recovery and composition of the councils

With protests, the Americans held this Saturday (April 29, 2023) the 1st general meeting of shareholders after announcing the BRL 20 billion shortfall on January 11. The company is in judicial recovery, with a debt of more than R$ 40 billion. Here’s the full of the minutes (664 KB).

The company defined the new Board of Directors, with 7 effective members and 5 alternates. The Audit Committee will have 5 effective members and alternates. The assembly also ratified the judicial recovery process. Find out about council training here.

The meeting ended with protests. According to the newspaper Economic valuethe trio of majority shareholders –Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupura– tried to include a name to compose the supervisory board at the last minute.

The trio, which is a partner of 3G Capital, is the target of criticism from the company’s creditors. The 1st general meeting of shareholders was held more than 3 months after the announcement of accounting inconsistencies.

Shareholders discussed the composition of the board of directors and supervisory board at the meeting. The meeting started at 10 am this Saturday (April 29, 2023) and lasted more than two hours. The shareholders Bonsucex Holding, Silvio Tini Araujo, EWZ Investments and EWZ Brasil protested against the way in which votes were counted for the election of members of the Fiscal Council of Americanas, which resulted in the “suspension of the right of minorities to elect a separate member”.

Americanas is also trying to sign an agreement with the creditors to have capitalization from the reference shareholders. The 2022 financial statements have been postponed, according to a statement dated March 24.

Read the note from Americanas:

“Americanas held today its Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings, in which the new Board of Directors was elected, with seven effective members and five alternates, as per voting, and the new Audit Committee, with five effective members and alternates, as provided for by the bylaws Social.

“The meetings were conducted in strict compliance with the Brazilian Corporate Law. In the board of directors, voting was carried out using the multiple voting system, in response to the request of one of the shareholders present.

“In the Audit Committee, voting was carried out by slate.

The proposals for the remuneration of directors and members of governing bodies in 2023 were approved by a majority.

“At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Judicial Reorganization process was also ratified. The company also informs that there was no legal quorum for the last two topics of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which dealt with the amendment and consolidation of the Company’s Bylaws to update the share capital. The information is contained in the minutes of the meetings available at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“With the holding of the AGM and the AGE, Americanas reiterates its commitment to the best practices and standards of corporate governance and compliance in an environment guided by ethics and transparency, which has policies and codes of conduct and management aimed at its employees, shareholders, suppliers and partners.”