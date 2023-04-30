Americanas held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting (AGO), this Saturday morning, 29, with few surprises. It was the first meeting since the revelation of the BRL 20 million accounting shortfall, which followed the exposure of the conflicts between the retailer and the banks, the internal debates on management and transparency.

This time, the shareholders – who are not included in the measures related to the accounting crisis and judicial recovery – had the floor. But only the equivalent of 42.4% of the share capital participated.

There were protests against the reference trio, composed of Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles. But the demonstrations did not stop the vote.

One of the main topics of the meeting was on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE), which immediately followed the AGO and involved a certain level of tension between shareholders. It was the ratification of the judicial reorganization and the endorsement of any measures that the administrators may adopt in order to save the company. Both topics were approved by the majority of shareholders present.

However, the approval of the 2022 accounts, the first topic on the agenda, was postponed due to adjustments being made to the balance sheet.

Another tense issue is that of wages. The Assembly approved the global compensation of the directors in 2023 of up to R$40 million, of which R$35 million for seven directors and R$5 million for 12 board members and fiscal council members. Of the total, R$28.4 million will be spent on salaries and pro-labore – R$25 million for the board of directors and R$3.4 million for the board.

The other highlight was the vote on the names of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board.

On the Board of Directors, whose members serve a two-year term, most of the names were retained. But by indication of a minority, the name of the lawyer Pierre Moreau was proposed, who got the vacancy. Mauro Muratorio Not, in turn, was not re-elected.

The remaining Board members remain: Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira; Paulo Alberto Lemann; Claudio Moniz Barreto Garcia; Eduardo Saggioro Garcia; Sidney Victor da Costa Breyer; and Vanessa Claro Lopes.

The Bylaws allow changing the number of participants – from three to ten effective members, with the possibility of electing up to the same number of alternates. But shareholders rejected the idea.

In the Audit Committee, a new seat was opened. Thus, the body continues to include Carlos Alberto de Souza, Ricardo Scalzo and Vicente Antonio de Castro Ferreira, and has two new names: Raphael Manhães Martins and Elias de Matos Brito.

Representatives of former directors Anna Christina Ramos Saicali and José Timotheo de Barros, who were removed during the accounting crisis, were present at the meeting. Representatives abstained from all votes. Leonardo Coelho, CEO of the company, and Camille Faria, CFO, were also present.

The topics related to the change in the company’s bylaws and the approval of the capital increase – within the stock option plan approved in August 2011 – were not voted on, due to lack of a quorum.