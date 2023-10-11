Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/10/2023 – 21:05

Americanas held a new meeting with banks this Tuesday, 10th, and maintained the capitalization of R$12 billion of the company’s debt, according to information disclosed in a material fact to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) this afternoon. Also according to the retailer, it will issue a new debt of R$1.875 billion to refinance part of the existing bankruptcy debts.

The capitalization format, however, has changed. Previously, Americanas proposed a contribution of R$ 10 billion by the trio of reference shareholders, formed by Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, in addition to a possible capitalization of R$ 2 billion in the future, depending on the company’s financial performance. According to the proposal made today, these R$2 billion will also be contributed in the short term, without conditions.

A Broadcast Column showed in April that banks demanded that these future R$2 billion be invested in the company immediately, precisely because they understand that this increases the prospect of credit recovery.

The R$12 billion also includes R$2 billion from a loan debtor-in-possession (made to companies in judicial recovery, and which gives priority to receipt to the creditor) carried out by the trio. Of this amount, Americanas has already used two tranches – one for R$1 billion and the other for R$500 million – to keep operations running until the agreement is reached.

According to Americanas, the negotiation, which is at an advanced stage, still continues with the expectation of paying in full Classes I (labor) and IV (micro and small companies) of the judicial recovery. It also includes differentiated payment alternatives for suppliers, under the terms of the judicial recovery plan sent to the Court on March 20th.

“The Company remains committed to negotiating these terms with its financial creditors, in search of a sustainable solution that allows the continuity of its activities”, says the financial and investor relations director, Camille Loyo Faria, in the relevant fact to the CVM.

Americanas entered into judicial recovery in the Rio Courts with debts of R$43 billion, after reporting an accounting fraud of around R$20 billion.