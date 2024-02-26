Retailer ended the 3rd quarter with negative net equity of R$31.2 billion; in 2022, the amount was R$26.7 billion

A Americans had a loss of R$4.61 billion from January to September 2023. The amount represents an improvement in relation to the R$6.02 billion loss recorded in the first 9 months of 2022. The information is contained in the report (complete – PDF – 288 kB) released by the retailer this Monday (26.Feb.2024).

The company is in judicial recovery after announcing accounting inconsistencies worth R$25.2 billion at the beginning of 2023.

Americanas recorded a 45.1% drop in its net revenue in the first 9 months of 2023 compared to the previous year. The amount from January to September 2023 was R$10.293 billion. In the same period of 2022, net revenue was R$18.741 billion.

As per the report, the main reason for the drop in revenue was the decrease in online sales after accounting inconsistencies were revealed. A 77.1% drop was recorded from January to September 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

“In the digital channel, where the average ticket is higher and products are more comparable, initially, we suffered a confidence shock”, says the company, adding that “the initial impact dissipated over the quarters” from 2023.

According to the company, customers “had concerns about product deliveries” and the sellers “they were afraid of not receiving payments for sales made”.

“Faced with these insecurities, our team created a communication plan to reinforce that the operation continued normally,” the report says.

The retailer ended the 3rd quarter of 2023 with a negative net worth of R$31.2 billion. According to the report, Americanas ended 2022 with R$26.7 billion in outstanding liabilities.

Debt on September 30, 2023 was R$33.443 billion, compared to R$30.239 billion recorded on December 31, 2022.

“The year 2023 was, without a doubt, the most challenging in the history of Americanas, not only due to the magnitude of the fraud revealed, but due to the need for reconstruction that presented itself”, the report reads. “Today, we can already say that we have overcome the most critical phase that Americanas has gone through”, he adds.