SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Americanas on Friday obtained an important court decision protecting it for 30 days against early debt maturity, a period that the retailer can use to reach an agreement with creditors or file for judicial recovery.

The move comes after the retailer reported last Wednesday, after the stock market closed, 20 billion reais in accounting “inconsistencies”, shocking the market, in a scandal that precipitated the resignations of its newly appointed chief executive and vice president. – financial president.

In the order, Judge Paulo Assed Estefan, from the 4th Corporate Court, in Rio de Janeiro, states that “the approval of the measure is fully justifiable, with a view to avoiding the depletion of all the company’s assets by highly qualified creditors, to the detriment of the other creditors, and, mainly, the very maintenance of economic activity”.

The decision complies with the request of the companies of the group, which stated, according to the court document, that some creditors are already notifying the company to declare the early maturity of the obligations, “with a constraint on the company’s resources in an amount greater than 1.2 billion of reais, promoted by Banco BTG Pactual”.

Among other measures, the order determines the “suspension of any arrest, attachment, kidnapping, search and seizure and constriction on assets, derived from judicial or extrajudicial demands, without prior analysis” of the judge who made the decision.

Any changes in the retailer’s balance sheet arising from the announcement of accounting inconsistencies, according to the dispatch, “may have repercussions on the company’s indebtedness and minimum working capital (…) order of 40 billion reais”.

The text also cites guardianship “preparatory of the judicial recovery process”, including appointing Bruno Rezende and the law firm Zveiter as administrators of the process.

Asked by B3 about news in the media that the company was filing for judicial recovery, Americanas sent a relevant fact to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) stating that “the Urgent Protection does not represent a recovery procedure involving the company”.

The company “remains committed to maintaining positive conversations with its creditors with a view to reaching an agreement that is beneficial to all its stakeholders”, stated Americanas.

The judge also authorized Americanas to present the decision to creditors, bodies, institutions and interested parties, as well as to judicial proceedings in which blockades, attachments, deposits or guarantees are granted/effective, “for the purpose of preventing the constraints and effecting the release of these assets, including in this order, the creditor bank BTG Pactual, before the clearing/redemption operation carried out by the financial institution”.

In a report to clients on Thursday night, Itaú BBA drew attention to BTG’s exposure to supply chain financing for various sectors.

It was at a closed conference organized by BTG on Thursday that the now former president of Americanas Sergio Rial gave more details about the discoveries in the company.

This Friday, the risk rating agency Fitch cut Americanas’ rating from ‘BB’ to ‘CC’, two levels above the ‘D’ default threshold, citing that the additional obligations determined should raise the net debt indicator adjusted/Ebitdar of the company from 5.5 to 11.9 times.

Standard & Poor’s, in turn, reduced Americanas’ rating from ‘BB’, one grade below investment level, to ‘B’ and put the rating on negative perspective, signaling that further cuts are possible in the short term.

Americanas shares melted almost 80% on Thursday, a drop equivalent to 8.4 billion reais in market value. This Friday, the shares were up 15.8%, but still under persistent uncertainty about the developments of the revelation, including the risk of contagion to other financial assets.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Aluísio Alves)