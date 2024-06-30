Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 7:16

Investigated for involvement in accounting frauds worth R$25.3 billion at Americanas, the retailer’s former director Anna Christina Ramos Saicali is expected to report to Portuguese authorities today at Lisbon Airport and return to Brazil. As soon as she lands in the country, she will also have to hand over her passport to the Federal Police.

Yesterday, the company’s former president Miguel Gutierrez, also investigated in the case, was released and is at his home in Madrid, Spain. State found that he handed over his passport to the Brazilian and Spanish authorities.

In Anna’s case, the decision to replace preventive detention with a precautionary measure was made by Judge Márcio Muniz da Silva Carvalho, of the 10th Federal Criminal Court in Rio, after the former director’s defense said that she would return to Brazil. “Anna Saicali must simply present herself to the Portuguese authorities at Lisbon airport, without being detained, handcuffed, or subjected to any type of embarrassment or humiliation,” wrote the judge in his ruling.

According to investigators from Operation Disclosure, Gutierrez and Anna were directly involved in the frauds at Americanas. The investigation indicates that both sold more than R$230 million in Americanas shares when they suspected that the company’s billion-dollar accounting frauds would become public.

Release

Target of Operation Disclosure, Gutierrez was arrested on Friday by Interpol. According to a statement released by the defense yesterday, the executive “spontaneously appeared before the police and jurisdictional authorities in order to provide the requested clarifications”. The lawyers say that the businessman is at “the same address communicated to the authorities since 2023, where he has always been available to the various bodies interested in the ongoing investigations”.

The former CEO’s lawyers reinforced yesterday that he “never participated in or was aware of any fraud and has been collaborating with the authorities, providing the necessary clarifications in the appropriate forums”. “Given access to the records, Miguel will now be able to exercise his defense against allegations arising from false statements regarding him,” said the defense, in a statement.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.