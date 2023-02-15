SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Retailer Americanas, which is undergoing judicial recovery, said on Wednesday that its board of directors had elected Leonardo Coelho Pereira as the company’s chief executive.

Pereira was once a partner at Alvarez & Marsal, a specialist in company restructuring. As a result, João Guerra, who held the post, will once again act as director of human resources at Americanas.

(By Aluísio Alves)

